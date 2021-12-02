ECONOMY

Author Arturo Bris to speak at book presentation

author-arturo-bris-to-speak-at-book-presentation

Compete GR, the Council on Competitiveness of Greece, is holding a presentation on Thursday evening of Arturo Bris’ book “The Right Place: How National Competitiveness Makes or Breaks Companies,” with the support of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

Besides the author, speakers also include Harvard Business School’s Christian Ketels and IOBE head Nikos Vettas.

The event will be in English and can be observed online on YouTube and on competegr.org from 6 to 8 p.m.

Business Special Event
READ MORE
georgiadis-trade-fairs-to-reopen-as-of-sept-1
ECONOMY

Georgiadis: Trade fairs to reopen as of Sept 1

greek-exports-forum-amp-038-awards-2020-takes-place-on-wednesday
ECONOMY

Greek Exports Forum & Awards 2020 takes place on Wednesday

industries-face-huge-cost-hikes
ECONOMY

Industries face huge cost hikes

s-amp-038-p-upgrades-rating-outlook-for-mytilineos
ECONOMY

S&P upgrades rating outlook for Mytilineos

searchlight-to-invest-in-celestyal-cruises
BUSINESS

Searchlight to invest in Celestyal Cruises

edp-renewables-inaugurates-wind-farm-at-malesina
BUSINESS

EDP Renewables inaugurates wind farm at Malesina