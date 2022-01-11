ECONOMY

Greek unemployment rate at 13.4% in November

greek-unemployment-rate-at-13-4-in-november

Greece’s unemployment rate was 13.4% of the workforce in November 2021, from 13.3% in October, while the jobless rates in the eurozone and the entire European Union fell to 7.2% and 6.5%, respectively, in the month, Eurostat said on Monday.

The EU executive’s statistics agency said the unemployment rate eased to 7.2% in the eurozone from 7.3% in October, and from 8.1% in November 2020, while in the EU, the unemployment rate eased to 6.5% in November from 6.7% in October and 7.4% in November 2020.

Eurostat said 13.98 million men and women in the EU (11.83 million in the eurozone) were unemployed in November 2021.

The unemployment rate among young people aged below 25 was 15.5% in the eurozone and 15.4% in the EU in November.

Greece recorded the highest unemployment rate among young people (39.1% in November from 32.8% in October), followed by Spain (29.2%) and Italy (28%).

