ATHEX agrees to list Bulgarian derivatives

The Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) signed a framework agreement this week for the admission to trading, clearing and settlement of Bulgarian derivatives.

The agreement includes the introduction of single stock futures with selected underlying stocks traded on the BSE and index futures with underlying stocks traded on the main BSE index SOFIX.

The products are seen being traded on the ATHEX Derivatives Market and the clearing to be provided by ATHEXClear, in accordance with the relevant requirements of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation and EU legislation.

The euro will be the currency for both trading and clearing.

