Greece’s consumer price index surged to 5.1% in December last year, compared to the corresponding month of 2020, as the cost of natural gas soared by 135.7%, according to official data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Thursday.

The December 2020 jump follows an annual inflation rate of 4.8% in November and 3.4% in October.

The cost of natural gas was followed by a 45% rise in electricity and a 34.1% rise in the price of heating oil.