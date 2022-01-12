Plans for 86,000 new jobs within 2022

The government is eyeing the creation of 86,000 new jobs this year, using funds from the European Union as well as national resources, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

“During the two years of New Democracy’s governance and amidst the pandemic, 50,000 new jobs were created, while in the previous four years 42,000 jobs had been created,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting at the headquarters of the Manpower Organization (OAED) yesterday, whose purpose was to present the organization’s programs.

The prime minister clarified that OAED’s programs are only one aspect of the overall policy of the Labor Ministry. According to OAED data, an increase of 17.9% in job creation was achieved within a year and a half compared with the 2016-19 period, despite the effects of the pandemic on the labor market.

The goal of the programs, Mitsotakis said, “is extremely ambitious: to create 86,000 new job positions in 2022 with resources that will come from the Recovery Fund and from ESPA,” he said referring to the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-27.

Greece had an unemployment rate of 13.4% in November, according to the latest data, against 6.5% in the EU.