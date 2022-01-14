ECONOMY

Italy’s Eni acquires Solar Konzept Greece

italys-eni-acquires-solar-konzept-greece

Italian energy group Eni has stepped into the Greek solar power market by acquiring Solar Konzept Greece as part of its plans to shift away from oil and gas.

In a statement on Thursday Eni said it had bought the company from Solar Konzept International, majority-owned by German investment company Aquila Capital, for an undisclosed amount.

Solar Konzept Greece, which has an 800-megawatt portfolio of projects at different stages of development, will be a launching pad for further development in Greece, Eni said.

Eni, which bought the company through its retail gas and power division, has some 500,000 retail customers in Greece.

Eni last year put together its renewables and retail businesses.

It is planning to list a minority stake in the unit next year to help fund its energy transition. [Reuters]

Energy
READ MORE
energy-costs-overwhelming-households
ECONOMY

Energy costs overwhelming households

cyprus-gas-project-going-full-steam-ahead
ENERGY

Cyprus gas project going full steam ahead

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

High energy costs here to stay in 2022

greece-extends-energy-financial-relief-into-january
ECONOMY

Greece extends energy financial relief into January

new-electricity-price-subsidies-to-be-announced-friday
ECONOMY

New electricity price subsidies to be announced Friday

medium-voltage-industries-call-for-govt-intervention
ENERGY

Medium-voltage industries call for gov’t intervention