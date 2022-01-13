ATHEX: Stocks rise again, but at slower pace

The Greek stock market may have racked up another day of gains for its benchmark on Thursday, but it has clearly lost some of the momentum that has been powering it recently, with losing stocks eventually outnumbering the gainers at the close. Even so the main index has reached another seven-year high, and it was almost as if it was competing with the rate of inflation on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 955.76 points, adding 0.57% to Wednesday’s 950.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.54%, ending at 2,311.14 points.

The banks index advanced 0.55%, as Alpha grabbed 1.63%, Piraeus earned 0.71% and National improved 0.65%, as Eurobank conceded 0.69%.

Aegean Airlines rose 3.25%, OTE telecom collected 2.07% and Hellenic Petroleum augmented 1.64%, while Terna Energy gave up 1.62% and GEK Terna parted with 1.51%.

In total 54 stocks reported gains, 57 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 114.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €126.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.98% to close at 68.83 points.