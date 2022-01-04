ATHEX: Bourse index finally tops 900 points

After over a month-and-a-half of languishing below the 900-point mark, the benchmark of the Greek stock market cleared that bar with relative ease on Tuesday, despite some reluctance shown by banks. It followed the jump in European bourses and the historic highs seen in New York indexes this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 908.08 points, adding 1.03% to Monday’s 898.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.93%, ending at 2,180.98 points.

The banks index slipped 0.01%, as Alpha’s 0.93% decline sufficed to offset the 0.55% growth of Eurobank, the 0.34% advance of National and the 0.23% rise of Piraeus.

Coca-Cola HBC bolstered the stock market with a 4.84% jump, followed by Lamda Development (up 2.57%), Jumbo (2.50%) and Aegean Airlines (2.24%), while both Mytilineos and Ellaktor parted with 1.05%.

In total 75 stocks boasted gains, 31 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 47.9 million euros, up from Monday’s €26 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.40% to close at 67.67 points.