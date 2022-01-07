ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks keep stocks index in the black

The first week of the year has ended with the benchmark at the Greek stock market posting a 1.47% increase compared to December 31, helped by Friday’s jump in bank stock prices. The local market showed some remarkable resilience to pressure from abroad where many bourses headed lower, with prearranged packages driving the daily turnover to the week’s peak.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 906.48 points, adding 0.09% to Wednesday’s 905.70 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.21%, ending at 2,181.19 points, though the banks index jumped 2.45%, as National rose 3.43%, Alpha grabbed 2.52%, Eurobank fetched 2.40% and Piraeus earned 0.69%.

Among the other blue chips, Titan Cement augmented 1% and Hellenic Petroleum improved 0.95%, as Jumbo dropped 2.15%, OTE Telecom parted with 1.57% and Viohalco gave up 1.31%.

In total 63 stocks collected gains, 45 endured losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.2 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €42.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.19% to 67.98 points.

