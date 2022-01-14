ATHEX: Stocks gains of 4.73% in past week

The Greek stock market’s rising sequence in recent days came to a predictable end on Friday, though the profit-taking, which had been expected, was particularly mild and appeared to end about halfway through the session, as the benchmark recovered about half of its earlier losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 949.39 points, shedding 0.67% from Thursday’s 955.76 points. On a weekly basis it increased 4.73%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.83%, ending at 2,291.99 points, and the banks index conceded 0.95%, with National dropping 2.48%, Eurobank easing 0.89% and Piraeus shrinking 0.85%. Alpha closed at the same price.

Among the other blue chips, PPC parted with 2.80%, Aegean Airlines declined 2.78% and Ellaktor gave up 2.52%, while GEK Terna rebounded 1.63%, Sarantis earned 1.38% and Titan Cement grabbed 1.36%.

In total 42 stocks recorded gains, 60 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.6 million euros, the week’s lowest, down from Thursday’s €114.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.28% to close at 68.64 points.