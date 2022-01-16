New car sales top 100,000 in 2021

The car sales market had a much better year in 2021 than it did in the first year of the pandemic, as the number of new cars sold rose 24.6% from 2020 to return above 100,000 vehicles.

However, the main feature of 2021 was the delays in new vehicle deliveries, which in some extreme cases stretched delivery dates to the year 2023, while the year also saw considerable hikes in the prices of both new and used cars.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced that the number of passenger cars sold last year reached 100,916, up from 80,977 in 2020, but down from 114,109 in 2019.

The average price of a new car rose 7.7% in December from a year earlier.