disappointing-turnover-for-retailers-in-november

The impact of inflationary pressure and the restrictions imposed on retail commerce last November is now reflected in the figures, as official turnover data may have shown an increase from November 2020 (when Greece entered its second lockdown), but it also posted a reduction from November 2019.

Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data showed retail turnover, not including food and fuel, came to 889 million euros in November.

What best highlights the concern among households is the comparison with October 2021, which showed a rise of just 1.9%, even though November is a month of midseason sales, as well as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional events.