Gov’t to waive need for TAP clearance document in property transactions

Property transactions in Greece will become a little easier as the government is about to abolish again the requirement for Property Tax (TAP) clearance that is currently necessary for a property contract to proceed.

This often takes up to three months to be issued, but on Saturday Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas announced the government has already prepared a clause abolishing its requirement.

The need for the TAP clearance document in property transactions had been abolished by Antonis Samaras’ government in 2014, but was restored by Alexis Tsipras’ administration in 2017.

TAP is paid via electricity bills.