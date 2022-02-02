tourism-to-help-economy-in-2022

Tourism is the spearhead of Greece’s policy for 2022, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with Open TV on Tuesday.

“Along with the serious matters of defense and domestic security, which the government has taken care of and is reinforcing, along with the reduction of taxes that we have seen systematically from the Mitsotakis government, tourism comes to give a huge helping hand to the Greek economy,” he said.

Kikilias said that the “early bookings for the spring and summer of 2022 until the end of the fall started at the beginning of the year and are constantly increasing.”

He also noted that cruises were starting on March 1 instead of mid-April, with the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki becoming home ports, adding that “we are being asked to extend them until the end of autumn.”