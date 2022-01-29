clia-highlights-significance-of-greek-input-in-cruise-tourism

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) welcomed the revival of the cruise tourism industry in Greece on the occasion of the publication of the Cruise Industry 2022 Outlook Report.

According to Marie-Caroline Laurent, director general for CLIA Europe, “the return of cruising in Greece is a welcome boost to the more than 11,000 people employed in the Greek sector, as well as those whose livelihoods depend upon the industry, including travel agencies, hotels, tour guides, port operators and many other service providers across the country.”

“CLIA oceangoing cruise lines have welcomed more than 6 million guests on board since resuming operations in July 2020. While our focus on health and safety remains absolute, our industry is also leading the way in environmental sustainability and destination stewardship,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA.

“Coastal and maritime tourism is an important economic driver, and we continue to work in partnership with cruise destinations so that communities thrive from responsible tourism. Our members are also investing in new technologies and new ships and pursuing the goal of net carbon neutral cruising by 2050,” added Craighead.