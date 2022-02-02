ECONOMY

Turkey, Ukraine to sign free trade accord on Thursday

turkey-ukraine-to-sign-free-trade-accord-on-thursday
[AP]

Turkey and Ukraine will sign a free trade agreement on Thursday when President Tayyip Erdogan visits Kyiv amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus told a news conference on Wednesday.

Turkey is a maritime neighbor of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both. It has called on them to avoid any military conflict and warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be unwise. [Reuters]

