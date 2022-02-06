cables-get-names-from-mythology

Grid Telecom, the investment vehicle of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission operator (ADMIE), has assigned internationally recognizable names to the cables linking Crete to the Peloponnese and those that will connect Attica with Crete in the near future, in a bid to make them more investor-friendly.

The twin fiberoptic cables already being operated by Grid Telecom between Crete and the Peloponnese have been named Minoas West and Minoas East, while the twin cable system recently installed at Pachi, near Megara in Attica in the context of the interconnection with Crete that is under construction, is named Apollo East and Apollo West.

“Out initiative to give them names that are internationally recognizable, inspired from Greek mythology, will significantly expand the scope for their commercial utilization, attracting new business partnerships of our company with telecommunications organization within and outside the Greek borders,” said the chief executive of Grid Telecom, Giorgos Psirris.

He added that Grid Telecom has an extensive fiberoptics network currently exceeding 4,000 kilometers. It is also developing more connections with the Greek islands and neighboring countries.