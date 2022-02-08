ECONOMY

ΕΙΒ supported Greece with record €5 billion financing in 2021

%ce%b5%ce%b9%ce%b2-supported-greece-with-record-e5-billion-financing-in-2021

The European Union’s lending arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), provided a record financing of almost €5 billion last year to help Greece shift to clean energy and support its businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

The amount has doubled compared to 2020 to equal “2.7% of Greece’s GDP,” the EIB Vice-President Christian Kettel Thomsen told a virtual ceremony alongside senior Greek finance ministry officials in Athens.

EIB offered €2.7 billion in guarantees, through European Guarantee Fund, to help companies affected by the coronavirus-related lockdowns secure loans from the country’s four largest lenders Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus Bank.

Those guarantees will mobilize more than €6 billion in investments in tourism, green energy and digital economy, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said.

EIB is also planning to manage €5 billion of funds that Greece is due to receive from the European Union’s pandemic recovery fund in coming years.

Athens is due to get €19.4 billion in grants and €12.7 billion in cheap loans from the fund in coming years, an equivalent of about 16% of its gross domestic product.

Its conservative government plans to use the funds to make Greece’s economy greener and push its digital transformation.

Economy
READ MORE
sp-foresees-greek-credit-rating-upgrade-by-end-april
ECONOMY

S&P foresees Greek credit rating upgrade by end-April

georgiadis-rules-out-fuel-tax-cut
ECONOMY

Georgiadis rules out fuel tax cut

financial-support-extended-to-february
ECONOMY

Financial support extended to February

cyprus-sees-inflation-rise-to-5-4-in-jan
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees inflation rise to 5.4% in Jan

popularity-of-e-shopping-going-strong
ECONOMY

Popularity of e-shopping going strong

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Energy woes just keep growing