georgiadis-rules-out-fuel-tax-cut

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis ruled out a reduction of the special tax on fuel in statements to public broadcaster ERT on Monday.

“We will not drive the economy onto the rocks,” he said, adding that when a government plays games with the economy, it is the people that pay the price.

“Whatever measures we take will be orderly and within the state budget. We can’t completely avoid inflation in Greece… the government must allocate the available resources in a socially just way,” Georgiadis said.

Regarding the pandemic, he said that it was showing a steadily downward trend and life was returning slowly to an ever increasing normality.