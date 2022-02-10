Brussels approves €31.5 mln in farming support for Greece

The European Commission has approved 31.5 million euros in Greek government support for specific types of farmers and producers affected by restrictive measures imposed during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Announced on Wednesday, the state funding budget was approved under the EU’s State Aid Temporary Framework and will be distributed in the form of direct grants to agricultural producers of figs, lavender, olives, potatoes, tangerines and tobacco.

The aid will not exceed the amount of €290,000 per beneficiary, and will be granted no later than June 30, 2022.