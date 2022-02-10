ECONOMY

Brussels approves €31.5 mln in farming support for Greece

brussels-approves-e31-5-mln-in-farming-support-for-greece

The European Commission has approved 31.5 million euros in Greek government support for specific types of farmers and producers affected by restrictive measures imposed during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Announced on Wednesday, the state funding budget was approved under the EU’s State Aid Temporary Framework and will be distributed in the form of direct grants to agricultural producers of figs, lavender, olives, potatoes, tangerines and tobacco.

The aid will not exceed the amount of €290,000 per beneficiary, and will be granted no later than June 30, 2022.

Agriculture Finance
READ MORE
[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Greenhouse owners in Marathonas face disaster

ministrys-cap-blueprint-goes-online
ECONOMY

Ministry’s CAP blueprint goes online

Workers harvest olives at Michalis Antonopoulos's olive grove in Kalamata, Greece, November 13, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Warming temperatures threaten Greece’s prized olive oil

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Rural support ‘immediately, fairly and swiftly’

agriculture-minister-tells-banks-to-increase-funding-of-primary-sector
ECONOMY

Agriculture Minister tells banks to increase funding of primary sector

minister-in-agrifood-talks-with-qatari-envoy
ECONOMY

Minister in agrifood talks with Qatari envoy