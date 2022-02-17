ECONOMY

Gov’t: We have not stopped supporting Greek society

govt-we-have-not-stopped-supporting-greek-society

Government spokesman Yiannis Economou on Wednesday described next month as crucial for the course of price increases.

Speaking on Skai TV, he added that the government will take additional targeted measures for the most affected citizens depending on the tools and possibilities at its disposal.

“We are constantly processing all data. Obviously the next month is crucial for both incomes and households and for the course of price increases in the market,” he said.

Economou underlined that the government wants to make a substantial contribution.

He added: “Obviously, the interventions have to be done in this period when the world is suffering, when the world is being tested. On the other hand, however, let us not forget that we have not stopped supporting Greek society.”

Economy
READ MORE
greek-firms-seen-resilient-in-face-of-pandemic
ECONOMY

Greek firms seen resilient in face of pandemic

[AMNA]
ENERGY

Vicious cycle of power debts

cyprus-sees-2021-growth-at-5-7
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees 2021 growth at 5.7%

january-a-difficult-month-for-greeces-state-budget
ECONOMY

January a difficult month for Greece’s state budget

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

January inflation leaps to 25-year high at 6.2%

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on the European Central Bank annual report 2021, during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Monday. The session of the European Parliament runs until Friday. [Julien Warnand/EPA]
ECONOMY

ECB faces backlash over green strategy ‘distraction’ from inflation fight