Gov’t: We have not stopped supporting Greek society

Government spokesman Yiannis Economou on Wednesday described next month as crucial for the course of price increases.

Speaking on Skai TV, he added that the government will take additional targeted measures for the most affected citizens depending on the tools and possibilities at its disposal.

“We are constantly processing all data. Obviously the next month is crucial for both incomes and households and for the course of price increases in the market,” he said.

Economou underlined that the government wants to make a substantial contribution.

He added: “Obviously, the interventions have to be done in this period when the world is suffering, when the world is being tested. On the other hand, however, let us not forget that we have not stopped supporting Greek society.”