lamda-hopes-to-transform-urban-development-patterns

Lamda Development aspires to change the philosophy of urban development, aiming to transform the real estate market in the coming years, a company announcement said on Friday.

As part of the Elliniko project, Lamda intends to develop collaborations with local universities and the Greek construction community, as was pointed out in the announcement of its cooperation with the internationally recognized Jacobs Mace joint venture, with the duties of general manager of the project, to ensure development of employees’ skills as the project unfolds, while it has already entered into major collaborations with the best in Greece and abroad.

It also aims to consolidate a stronger supply chain in the construction industry and to support the country’s goal of reattracting workers and facilitating the transfer of knowledge.