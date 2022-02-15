Four in five property owners set to see ENFIA drop
Thousands of property owners in Greece will soon see substantial reductions in the Single Property Tax (ENFIA), Finance Ministry sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.
Of the approximately 6.2 million property owners currently paying ENFIA, an 80%, that is some 5 million of them, will see a distinct reduction in comparison to last year’s rates.
Some 900,000 owners will see no change, while 320,000 will actually see a slight increase, sources added.
This overall reduction comes as a last-minute move, they noted, as the government has decided to ax ENFIA charges by €350 million, against a state budget reduction figure of €70 million.