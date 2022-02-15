four-in-five-property-owners-set-to-see-enfia-drop

Thousands of property owners in Greece will soon see substantial reductions in the Single Property Tax (ENFIA), Finance Ministry sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Of the approximately 6.2 million property owners currently paying ENFIA, an 80%, that is some 5 million of them, will see a distinct reduction in comparison to last year’s rates.

Some 900,000 owners will see no change, while 320,000 will actually see a slight increase, sources added.

This overall reduction comes as a last-minute move, they noted, as the government has decided to ax ENFIA charges by €350 million, against a state budget reduction figure of €70 million.