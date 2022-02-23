Olson: Alexandroupoli has ‘a key role’ to play

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson stated last week during her visits to Athens and Thessaloniki that the bilateral relationship between Greece and the US is currently “better than it ever has been,” and that she sees “opportunities for us to continue to grow and expand on that good work.”

On the significance of the northern port city of Alexandroupoli, the American official overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus said that it “plays a key role in building regional stability, but also in strengthening European energy and climate security.”

“When we talk about energy, as you know the US accounts for more than 50% of Greece’s LNG imports,” she added.

Concerning the tender for the sale of the majority stake in Alexandroupoli Port Authority, she commented that “we are really excited to see several US companies very interested in the privatization of the port at Alexandroupoli and we hope that [it] will lead to even more US investments in the region.”