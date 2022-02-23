ECONOMY

Attiki Odos operator slapped with 2mln euro fine for snowstorm fiasco

attiki-odos-operator-slapped-with-2mln-euro-fine-for-snowstorm-fiasco
[Intime News]

The Ministry of Transport has imposed a 2 million euro fine on Attiki Odos SA, the company that manages the Attica beltway that rings the Greek capital, for the chaos and entrapment of thousands of motorists during the snowstorm on January 24.

The decision was based on the findings of a special committee tasked with investigating the incident. 

The committee attributed full responsibility to the company for the failings that led to the fiasco, saying it had failed to comply with the relevant rules and procedures.

 

