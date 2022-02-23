ECONOMY

Cyprus sees increase in investment funds

The number of investment funds in Cyprus recorded a new high in December 2021, reaching 257, with their total assets reaching 8.7404 billion euros, achieving a 2.4% increase, in comparison to September 2021, according to data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

In September 2021 the total number of investment funds in Cyprus was 235 and the total of assets was €8.5356 billion.

Compared to December 2020, the number of investment funds increased by 35 and their total assets by €3.17 billion.

Regarding the funds’ type of investment, €3.03 billion was in equity securities, €701.6 million in real estate, €1.30 billion in gross securities, €226.3 million in bonds and €3.47 billion in other securities.

