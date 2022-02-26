ECONOMY BUSINESS

EU nod for sale of Ethniki Asfalistiki to CVC Capital Partners

eu-nod-for-sale-of-ethniki-asfalistiki-to-cvc-capital-partners

Brussels has given its approval for the completion of the Ethniki Asfalistiki takeover by the CVC Capital Partners investment fund.

The European Commission’s Directorate General for Competition has offered its unreservedly favorable opinion regarding the acquisition of Greece’s biggest insurance company by CVC, deeming that its sale does not constitute any notable obstruction of competition.

According to sources at owner National Bank of Greece, the transaction will have been completed by the end of the year’s first half at the latest, opening the way for the payment of 234 million euros, plus another €220 million within five years.

Business Banking
READ MORE
A closed clothing factory is seen in a file photo. Many businesses are doomed to fail even if they have entered a settlement scheme for their soured loans because they have no access to banks. [AMNA]
ANALYSIS

Are we through with non-performing loans?

alpha-agrees-to-sell-its-albanian-unit-to-otp
ECONOMY

Alpha agrees to sell its Albanian unit to OTP

nexi-enters-binding-agreement-with-alpha-for-strategic-partnership
ECONOMY

Nexi enters binding agreement with Alpha for strategic partnership

alpha-bank-realty-scheme-woos-10-bidders
BUSINESS

Alpha Bank realty scheme woos 10 bidders

eurobank-completes-e500-mln-bond-issue
ECONOMY

Eurobank completes €500 mln bond issue

eurobank-in-talks-to-concede-merchant-acquiring-business
ECONOMY

Eurobank in talks to concede merchant acquiring business