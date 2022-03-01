flour-companies-and-other-industries-seek-alternative-suppliers

Greek enterprises that normally procure their raw materials, such as flour, from Ukraine as well as Russia are currently on the lookout for alternative suppliers, while companies exporting to Ukraine or with production activity in that country are working on scenarios to contain their losses.

The exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT payment system has already generated major concern among Greek exporters with transactions with the world’s largest country.

Flour and animal food industries in particular are now seeking alternative suppliers in countries producing cereal and corn, mainly in Romania and Poland.