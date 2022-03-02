cyprus-crackdown-on-undeclared-labor

Targeted inspections in the construction sector in Cyprus will now be conducted by the island’s Ministry of Labor, Welfare and Social Insurance, beginning this month, in an effort to crack down on undeclared labor.

According to an announcement by the ministry, inspections will be conducted in the construction industry nationwide in order to track down workers who are working for companies but undeclared in the Social Insurance system. The move is also meant to ensure that companies are complying with basic labor laws.

In the case that an undeclared worker is found to be employed, the company will be fined 500 euros multiplied by seven months unless the employer can prove that the period of violation was shorter. If it is found that the worker was employed for longer, the €500 fine will be multiplied accordingly by the number of months worked.

The statement said, “The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the consequences of undeclared work and non-compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation.”

Companies must comply with basic employment conditions such as salary, working hours, time off etc.