new-covscan-cyprus-app-is-ready-for-use

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry for Research and Innovation has finalized the changes needed in the new and improved CovScan Cyprus app to automatically recognize the new health protocols in place for establishments and businesses on the island. The Ministry of Health asked business owners on Thursday to download the app and set it according to the category to which they belong.

There are various categories of establishments, according to their size and function, and the new app will be most useful to the following types of businesses: restaurants, coffee shops, bars, events or reception venues, nightclubs, entertainment venues, music and dance venues, theaters, amphitheaters, cinemas, places of worship and stadiums. Once the business owner has entered the details of their establishment on the app, they can easily check the protocols that apply to them, who can enter their premises and who cannot.

All citizens still have to show their Safe Pass and ID. A Safe Pass provides proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19, negative PCR laboratory test or rapid antigen test and can be downloaded at eudcc.gov.cy.

In restaurants, bars and nightclub venues, there is an allowed capacity of 500 people so long as the area corresponds to one person per 1.5 square meters. In terms of nightclubs, the dance floor must be at least 225 sq.m., which can safely accommodate 150 people.

Children aged 6-11 will need to present a rapid test valid for seven days to enter any such establishment whether or not they are fully vaccinated or have a certificate of recovery.

All owners of establishments that can accommodate more than 150 people, providing music and a dance area, must notify the Health Ministry and provide the contact details of the health security person in charge.

In places that do not have a dance floor, entrance is allowed to anyone with a Safe Pass. Dancing in these places is allowed only around the tables.

Places with an area of more than 225 sq.m. accommodating over 150 people can allow entry to people over 12 years of age with a 15-hour rapid test whether or not they have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid. Children aged 6-11 can enter with a negative seven-day rapid test whether or not they have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid.