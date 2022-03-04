investment-should-bolster-greek-economic-recovery

Investment must be a driving force in the post-pandemic economic recovery, and the European Investment Bank will continue to support Greece on this path, EIB Director General Luca Lazzaroli said on Wednesday during an online seminar titled “Investment in Greece Post-Covid-19,” organized by Bank of Greece and the EIB.

According to recent BoG data, Greece saw an impressive increase in foreign direct investment net inflows in 2021.

These reached 5 billion euros, up from €2.9 billion in 2020.

“2021 represents a benchmark, with FDI passing the €5 billion mark, which clearly reflects an improved business climate in Greece,” Andreas Yannopoulos, founder of the InvestGR Forum for promoting investment in Greece, told Xinhua.

“It is also encouraging that new sectors, especially renewable energy sources, pharmaceuticals and tech are drawing increased investment. This points to greater diversification in the Greek economy, which is necessary for sustainable growth over the long term,” he said. [Xinhua]