traditional-cypriot-handicraft-workshops-for-visitors

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Tourism has announced a plan to offer people the opportunity to participate in workshops teaching traditional arts and crafts that are part of the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

Visitors can participate in about 3,000 handicraft and culinary workshops, which are taking place in various villages across the island through December 2022.

The workshops include basket weaving, icon painting, silversmithing, embroidery, wood carving, pottery and mosaic making, as well as wine and Commandaria making, among much more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch expert artists and craftsmen at work, gain new knowledge and experiences, and try or buy Cypriot products. They will also have the opportunity to gain unique and authentic experiences through hands-on participation in making clay pots, knitting baskets, weaving on the loom, making wine, halloumi cheese, pastries, etc.

The workshops are free of charge and open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No reservations are required for visiting.

Details on the workshops can be found at heartlandoflegends.com/workshops.