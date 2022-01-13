ECONOMY REBOUND

Tourism in Cyprus makes full recovery

tourism-in-cyprus-makes-full-recovery

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached pre-pandemic levels in October 2021, amounting to 310.2 million euros, compared to just €77.4 million in October 2020 and €299.4 million in October 2019.

October saw the largest inflow of tourists to Cyprus since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 391,638 arrivals, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

For the period of January-October 2021, revenue from tourism is estimated at €1.35 billion, compared to €0.38 billion in the corresponding period of 2020 – a 260.2% increase.

Compared with pre-Covid levels (January-October 2019), revenue from tourism marked a decrease of 46.5%, Cystat added.

Meanwhile, the World Tourism Organization has included the Cypriot village of Pano Lefkara, near Larnaca, among the best tourism villages in the world. The villages were ranked based on several factors. The best villages scored highly when it came to social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work. Pano Lefkara scored highly in all categories.

Tourists visiting the village will find many small shops selling beautifully stitched handmade Lefkaritika, or Lefkara Lace, which has been produced locally since the 14th century.

Tourism Cyprus
READ MORE
negative-pcr-needed-to-enter-cyprus
RESTRICTIONS

Negative PCR needed to enter Cyprus

The Cypriot countryside appeared emptier than usual for Christmas [Petros Karadjias/AP].
TOURISM

Cyprus holiday events muted

russians-fly-to-cyprus-to-escape-quarantine
ECONOMY

Russians fly to Cyprus to escape quarantine

new-luxury-hotel-earmarked-for-larnaca
ECONOMY

New luxury hotel earmarked for Larnaca

three-new-ryanair-flights-to-cyprus-this-winter
ECONOMY

Three new Ryanair flights to Cyprus this winter

People paddle on a stand-up board at sunrise near a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Cypriots encouraged to holiday at home