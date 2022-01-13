tourism-in-cyprus-makes-full-recovery

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached pre-pandemic levels in October 2021, amounting to 310.2 million euros, compared to just €77.4 million in October 2020 and €299.4 million in October 2019.

October saw the largest inflow of tourists to Cyprus since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 391,638 arrivals, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

For the period of January-October 2021, revenue from tourism is estimated at €1.35 billion, compared to €0.38 billion in the corresponding period of 2020 – a 260.2% increase.

Compared with pre-Covid levels (January-October 2019), revenue from tourism marked a decrease of 46.5%, Cystat added.

Meanwhile, the World Tourism Organization has included the Cypriot village of Pano Lefkara, near Larnaca, among the best tourism villages in the world. The villages were ranked based on several factors. The best villages scored highly when it came to social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work. Pano Lefkara scored highly in all categories.

Tourists visiting the village will find many small shops selling beautifully stitched handmade Lefkaritika, or Lefkara Lace, which has been produced locally since the 14th century.