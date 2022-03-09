PM: Gov’t to extend aid over climbing energy bills

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday that the government plans to continue its support for businesses and households buckling under soaring energy prices.

“In the next 10 days, I believe we will be in a position to announce and initiate an additional full support program using national and European funds,” he said during an online cabinet meeting.

Apart from the government’s actions at home, Mitsotakis referred to the six-point plan which he presented in a letter to the European Commission, to regulate trading prices in the wholesale market for natural gas. He said that prices had skyrocketed, despite the fact that there was no real problem with the production, quantity and supply of fuel, with the war in Ukraine being a pretext.

Referring to his imminent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in Istanbul, Mitsotakis said that he will travel with “a desire to be productive, even more so given that both countries are already concerned over broader regional issues.”