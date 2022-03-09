ATHEX: Bourse index offsets losses from Tuesday

Stock markets across Europe recorded a technical rebound on Wednesday after the major slump of the previous days, with Athinon Avenue following suit to see its benchmark recover all of the ground lost on Tuesday, and then some. However, there is no promise the rebound will last, except for the upcoming start of banks’ financial result being issued on Thursday, with Eurobank coming in first.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 822.97 points, adding 4.22% to Tuesday’s 789.66 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 4.51%, ending at 1,974.39 points.

The banks index jumped 7.91%, as Piraeus outperformed, soaring 9.32%, Alpha grew 8.42%, National collected 7.71% and Eurobank improved 6.96%.

Quest Holdings fetched 7%, Viohalco earned 6.81%, Lamda Development augmented 6.28%, Public Power Corporation rose 6.11%, ElvalHalcor moved up 5.39%.

In total 100 stocks enjoyed gains, 10 sustained losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 111.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €156.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.40% to 64.38 points.