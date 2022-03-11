thriasio-logistics-center-gets-council-of-state-nod

The Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, has approved the concession contract for the Thriasio Logistics Center, Kathimerini understands, completing the inspection on the legality of the 150-million-euro investment.

The court’s approval is essential so that Parliament can ratify the concession to the consortium of Goldair with ETBA VIPE, and for the project, in western Attica, to get of the ground.

Sources say the funding agreement, amounting to €55 million, will be completed soon, while the rest of the financing will come from the contractors’ own resources.

After the 60-year concession is ratified, construction could start within six months.