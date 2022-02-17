mega-yacht-marina-tender-on-corfu

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) launched a tender process on Tuesday for the development of a mega-yachts marina in Corfu in the framework of its strategy for highlighting assets with a strong local footprint and enhancing tourism development and growth.

The licensed mega-yachts marina is located within the port of Corfu, to the west of the cruise pier, near the Passenger Terminal. It can serve 98 yachts up to 140 meters, and has a land zone of 39,400 square meters.

Through a possible extension, the marina could cover a land area of approximately 100,000 sq.m.

The construction and operation of the mega-yachts marina in Corfu follow TAIPED’s coordinated efforts to develop marinas and tourism ports of its portfolio, while the tenders for the marinas of Pylos and Itea are in progress.

In this context TAIPED has launched an international tender process for the sub-concession of the right to construct, operate, manage, maintain and exploit a mega-yachts marina in Corfu for a minimum duration of 35 years.

TAIPED’s tender process will be conducted in two phases: a pre-qualification phase and a binding offers phase. Interested parties are invited to submit their expressions of interest by April 18.