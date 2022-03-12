ECONOMY

Trade deficit skyrockets in January

The Greek trade deficit soared 98.7% year-on-year in January, as imports grew faster than exports for another month, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has reported. 

The value of imports totaled 6.318 billion euros, up 57.9% compared with January 2021 (excluding oil products imports it grew 42.8%, while excluding oil products and ships imports it rose 42.6%). 

The value of exports totaled €3.374 billion, up 33.9% compared with January 2021 (excluding oil products exports rose 20.4%, while excluding oil products and ships exports rose 20.2%). 

The country’s trade deficit totaled €2.944 billion in January, up 98.7% from January 2021 (excluding oil products the trade deficit grew 84.5%, while excluding oil products and ships the deficit rose 84.6%).

