trade-deficit-skyrockets-in-january

The Greek trade deficit soared 98.7% year-on-year in January, as imports grew faster than exports for another month, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has reported.

The value of imports totaled 6.318 billion euros, up 57.9% compared with January 2021 (excluding oil products imports it grew 42.8%, while excluding oil products and ships imports it rose 42.6%).

The value of exports totaled €3.374 billion, up 33.9% compared with January 2021 (excluding oil products exports rose 20.4%, while excluding oil products and ships exports rose 20.2%).

The country’s trade deficit totaled €2.944 billion in January, up 98.7% from January 2021 (excluding oil products the trade deficit grew 84.5%, while excluding oil products and ships the deficit rose 84.6%).