Italy stays at top of Greek exports’ destinations

For the 11th year in a row, Italy remained the top destination for Greek exports in 2021, as outgoing products reached a historic high in turnover of 39.2 billion euros, according to the analysis of the Exports Research and Studies Center of the Panhellenic Exporters’ Association.

Italy absorbed just over a tenth of Greek exports in value terms (€3.95 billion), up by 21.1% from 2020.

Germany remained in second place with €2.92 billion and Cyprus was third with €2.55%.

However, Turkey upset the pecking order, rising from sixth to fourth last year, as it absorbed 53.9% more Greek products than in 2020.

The US also rose two spots, from ninth to seventh, with a 41% annual increase.

