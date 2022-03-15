ATHEX: Stocks ebb over worries on inflation

The Greek stock market followed the trend set by most European bourses on Tuesday, on inflation considerations, which led to the evaporation of earlier gains and giving way to losses for the majority of stocks at Athinon Avenue. Blue chips painted a mixed picture, and turnover remained well below last week’s level for a second day in a row.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 825.16 points, shedding 0.59% from Monday’s 830.02 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.87%, ending at 1,976.51 points.

The banks index eased 0.23%, as Alpha conceded 0.77%, Eurobank dropped 0.50% and National gave up 0.28%, while Piraeus capitalized on its robust financial figures with a 1.88% advance.

OTE lost 3.35%, Lamda Development fell 2.58% and Jumbo parted with 2.38%, but Viohalco soared 6.11% and ElvalHalcor jumped 5.76%.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 57 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66 million euros, up from Monday’s €62.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.69% to close at 64.64 points.