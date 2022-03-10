ATHEX: Local bourse hit by failure of talks

Disappointment from the failed meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers turned moderate morning gains into significant losses by the end of the session at the Greek stock market on Thursday, with the benchmark narrowly holding onto the fort of 800 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 803.47 points, shedding 2.37% from Wednesday’s 822.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.58%, ending at 1,923.46 points.

The banks index dropped 4.38%, as National parted with 6.46%, Piraeus fell 5.35%, Alpha gave up 5.21% and Eurobank eased 1.54%.

Hellenic Petroleum dived 4.41%, Aegean Airlines conceded 4.20%, Public Power Corporation shrank 3.93%, Motor Oil declined 3.51%, Ellaktor lost 3.14%, Viohalco shied 3.06%, while OTE telecom advanced 0.19% and Terna Energy advanced 0.15%.

In total 16 stocks posted gains, 91 recorded losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 107 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €111.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.06% to close at 63.70 points.