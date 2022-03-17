Unemployment unchanged in January at 12.8%

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 12.8% in January 2022 from 16.2% in the same month last year, but remained unchanged from December 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

More specifically, the number of unemployed people totaled 587,152, down 12,563 from January 2021 (-17.4%) and down 7,100 from December 2021 (-1.2%).

The unemployment rate among women was 16.9%, from 19.8% in January 2021, while among men it fell to 9.6% from 13.3%.

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 32.6% in January 2022 from 45.2% in January 2021 and fell to 11.9% from 14.6%, respectively, in the 25-74 group.

The number of employed people totaled 3,995,622 in January, up 8.5% from January 2021, but down 1.7% from December 2021.