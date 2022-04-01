Greek unemployment fell to 11.9% in February

Greek unemployment rate fell to 11.9% in February from 12.8% in January, Eurostat said on Thursday.

In the Eurozone and the EU, unemployment remained at historic low levels in February, at 6.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

Eurostat said that 13.267 million men and women were unemployed in the EU, of which 11.155 million in the Eurozone in February. Spain (12.6%), Greece (11.9%) and Italy (8.5%) recorded the highest unemployment rates, while the Czech Republic (2.4%), Poland (3%) and Germany (3.1%) the lowest rates.

The unemployment rate among young people (aged below 25 years) was 14% in the Eurozone, led by Greece (33.1%) and Spain (29.7%).

[AMNA]

