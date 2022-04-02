Staikouras: Ukraine war will not stray Greek economy off course

The crisis caused by the war in Ukraine is affecting the Greek economy, but it will not stray it off course, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Saturday during a pre-conference of the Conservatives held in Thessaloniki.

“The achievements and the positive prospects created over the last years are blurred due to the current situation and the recent difficulties and challenges. However, the strong foundations that were laid in previous years, make us optimistic that the new crisis affects, but will not stray the Greek economy off its course,” he told party cadres.

“The new crisis creates additional difficulties, but will not lead to irreversible situations.”

Referring to the course of the Greek economy, the Finance Minister pointed out that the recovery of 2021 was strong “covering the losses of 2020”, the composition of GDP improved, as there was a significant increase in both investment and exports, the turnover of companies in 2021 exceeded by 15 billion euros the 2019 levels and unemployment shrank significantly.

