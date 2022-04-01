Most workers cut down on food, heating

Rising prices and low salaries are having dramatic consequences on worker incomes and therefore their consumption habits, with six out of 10 private sector employees reducing their spending even on basic food commodities, while 74% have reduced their heating expenditure, as per a new survey by Alco for the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE).

These latest findings are particularly concerning, as they highlight the constant pressure on workers’ living standards from the continuous rise in raw material rates and in the cost of basic goods.

Therefore 59% responded that the price hikes have led them to cut down on the consumption of basic food items, and besides reining in their heating expenditure the majority (80%) of workers say they have slashed their spending on entertainment.

Most workers (85%) agree with the GSEE proposal for the minimum wage to revert to 751 euros per month and then have the negotiation among the social partners take place – only 10% have the opposite view.

The solution lies in tax cuts, according to 49% of respondents, while 43% want a minimum wage raise.