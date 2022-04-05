EU funding secured for R&D in Greece

Deputy Development and Investment Minister Christos Dimas on Sunday announced that his ministry’s General Secretariat for Research and Innovation managed to secure funding in the areas of basic and applied research, reforms for investments in research and development, as well as the upgrading and expansion of the infrastructure of the research centers through the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience Greece 2.0 (Next Generation EU program).

These actions amount to a total of 418.87 million euros.

Regarding the action “Creation-Expansion-Upgrading of the Infrastructure of the Research Centers under the supervision of the General Secretariat for Research and Innovation,” the budget is set at €207.4 million.