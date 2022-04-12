pyatt-points-to-importance-of-alexandroupoli

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Sunday underlined the importance of the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) and of vaporizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Alexandroupoli in the face of “Russian energy blackmail,” after developments in Ukraine, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday on the sidelines of the 7th Delphi Economic Forum.

“As Europe is now moving rapidly to reduce its vulnerability to Russian energy blackmail and get away from Russian gas the Alexandroupoli FSRU becomes more and more important. Everybody is trying to build FSRUs now. The Germans within days of February 24 announced their first two FSRUs, Copelouzos has announced a second Alexandroupoli FSRU. We have been hearing from other groups working in Volos, in Thessaloniki, in Corinth. We will have to see how much and what the market can support,” Pyatt said.