alternative-plans-to-cover-energy-needs

The Greek government has alternative plans that can be implemented immediately if Russia stops natural gas supplies, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said at the 7th Delphi Economic Forum on Friday.

Among the government’s plans are the following: the addition of a new floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility at the Revithoussa terminal, off the coast of Attica, which will be completed in six to 10 weeks; furthermore, the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) is looking into one-year rental contracts for ships; and Greece is looking into storing natural gas in Italy, with which the country is linked via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), he said.

The expansion of Revithoussa and the new LNG floating facility at the port of Alexandroupoli in Thrace will allow for full independence from Russian natural gas supplies, he stressed.

The energy minister emphasized that although Greece is not waiting for the European Union and has already subsidized electricity and natural gas bills to a total of 2.5 billion euros (in addition to another €800 million provided by Public Power Corporation), Europe still needs to take joint action.