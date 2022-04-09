two-thirds-of-power-demand-covered-by-res-on-april-2

A record 68% of Greece’s total electricity demand was met by renewable energy sources (RES) on April 2, Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) CEO Manos Manousakis told the 7th Delphi Economic Forum on Friday.

Continuous development of electrical infrastructures and the integration of new technologies in the country’s energy system, such as storage, are crucial factors for a deeper integration of RES, he underlined.

Production by RES in Greece will reach 29 gigawatts by 2030, he noted.

But disruptions in supply chains and price hikes in raw materials for construction pose new challenges in the implementation of such investments.

However, Manousakis pointed out that Greece has achieved one of the best performances in Europe in terms of absorption rates of new RES.

Specifically, the power output of RES in operation today amounts to 9 GW, the reserved margin for new projects is 10 GW, while requests submitted since the beginning of 2021 amount to another 19 GW. Referring to Greece’s international power interconnections, Manousakis pointed out that the tender for the new electrical interconnection with Bulgaria has been completed, while a second interconnection is being launched with Italy. “We are contributing to the international interconnections with Cyprus and Egypt. At the same time we are considering two new interconnections with Turkey and Albania, while we also plan to upgrade the existing interconnection with North Macedonia,” he concluded.