Shopping hours in the runup to Easter

Shopping hours for retail stores during Greek Orthodox Easter Week were announced on Monday.

As is the case every year, on Palm Sunday, April 17, shops can open from 11 a.m. to  8 p.m. From Holy Monday (April 18) through Holy Thursday (April 21), stores can open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Then on Good Friday (April 22), stores can open from 1 to 9 p.m. and on Holy Saturday (April 23), from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Easter Sunday (April 24) and Easter Monday (April 25), all shops will be closed in Greece except for bakeries and patisseries.

In Athens small retailers are planning to open on Holy Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

